Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt Super Bowl LIX ready in sizzling red minidress at party
Super Bowl Sunday is just over a week away. Right after that comes Valentine’s Day. Gracie Hunt looks ready for both in her latest sizzling red fit.
The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas has stunned all season with her looks on game days from her yellow puffer that could stop traffic, to her head-to-toe red in the AFC Championship win over the Buffalo Bills, to her Chiefs black miniskirt slay.
She’s also been equally impressive off the field for parties like her non-Chiefs colored gown for the team’s swanky Christmas party, and her pajamas dress code fail that turned into a unique look, and her New Year’s Eve white minidress stunner.
For another party she attended that Gracie titled “Galentines” for a Valentine’s theme with her girlfriends, Gracie sizzled in a red minidress she could wear for the Chiefs on February 9 in New Orleans, and on February 14.
Gracie, 25, wasn’t messing around with that fire look.
The oldest of Clark and Tavia Hunt’s children, Gracie also has brother Knobel, 22, and sister Ava, 19.
The Chiefs royal family will be cheering on the team to win an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl when it takes on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Win or lose on the field, no doubt Gracie brings another winning look to the Caesars Superdome.
