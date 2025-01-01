Gracie Hunt crushes white-hot sheer minidress stunner on NYE family vacation
Gracie Hunt ended 2024 with the biggest kaboom of a fit possible in a year where she slayed many.
The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress didn’t mess around all year with her gameday fits like her next-level Louis Vuitton sideline look, and her super expensive Dolce & Gabbana yellow dress stunner while in California.
She also didn’t mess around with her private jet setting vacations she took throughout the year. After attending the Chiefs Christmas Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers where she wore a controversial look, Gracie, her boyfriend Cody Keith, and the Hunt family took off for Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
While on their tropical getaway, Gracie, 25, wore a sunset dress to perfection, while sister Ava, 19, slayed her sizzling bikini while on the beach. For the New Year’s Eve festivities night out, Ava first showed of her sun-hot yellow minidress as her fit finale of the year, but Gracie one-upped her with a white-hot sheer minidress bombshell look while posing with her little sister, brother Knobel, 22, and dad and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt.
The entire Hunt family won 2024 and 2025 with those fire fits. While Ava sizzled, Gracie dropped jaws. Even mom Tavia looked amazing in her colorful dress while the men looked dapper.
If the Chiefs play as well as the Gracie and the rest of the Hunts looked for New Year’s Eve when they take the field in January, they’ll win a third consecutive Super Bowl.
