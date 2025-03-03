Ciara crushes Russell Wilson at Oscars party in completely sheer fit
Whenever Russell Wilson goes out with his wife Ciara, he’s going to be outdone be her fit. It’s a given. But for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party he wasn’t even on the same planet as her with the singer’s jaw-dropping completely sheer look.
The 36-year-old current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback — which could change any day — and his famous 39-year-old wife make quite the team, but Ciara’s fashion game is on another level. Wilson recently celebrated making his 10th Pro Bowl, but Ciara showed up and showed out in a custom Wilson cheerleader fit to outshine him, and then crushed him at Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl party in a leather miniskirt and corset top.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia slays sleek black gown for Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Wilson can definitely dress up, too, as seen in his dapper Goodfellas recreate photo with his boys, and with daughter Sienna for a daddy-daughter dance in an all-black cowboy “Denim & Diamonds” hit. But when the two hit Sunday night’s Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Ciara simply stole the show. Wilson posted it and said, “Like a movie 🎬.”
RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens slays leggy Oscars look with MLB boyfriend
Wow, and got some fur on there as well. Simply stunning. Ciara’s the star of her music videos and no doubt could double as a Hollywood actress.
Here’s a video with her and Wilson in it from Sunday.
There were a lot of tremendous fits going for Oscars, but Ciara stood out above the rest in her can’t miss look.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst
Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards
Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip
Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top
QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor