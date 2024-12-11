Steelers QB Russell Wilson pens moving note for daughter's first birthday with Ciara
Russell Wilson has a big week ahead with a huge game, but first he celebrated something far more important on Wednesday: His daughter Amora Princess’s first birthday.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and his beautiful famous singer wife Ciara just celebrated Wilson’s 36th birthday with an epic night out, and now had an even bigger family birthday. Ciara posted the most adorable photos showing Amora when she was one month vs. now at one year old.
Dad, who plays the 11-2 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday on the road, took to social media to post the sweetest birthday message and video to Amora. He said, “Happy Birthday to our baby girl Amora!! ONE year old! Jesus bless you beyond measure! We couldn’t love you more! @Ciara ❤️.”
RELATED: Ciara shares adorable bday shoutout to Vanessa Bryant's 'princess'
Wilson is all about family, faith, and then football.
RELATED: Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld has unreal fit celebrated by bro for birthday
He and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and daughter Amora Princess. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
Wilson recently shared Thanksgiving photos of the family, while Ciara posted the kids all adorably decked out in Steelers gear for a game.
When dad steps onto the field on Sunday in Philly, he will have his No. 1 year-old fan cheering him on.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
SEC queen: Loreal Sarkisian crushes hubby Steven in amazing Texas burnt orange fit
Little trouble: Livvy Dunne literally crushed by LSU gymnastics team in ‘squad’ photo
On the Hunt: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava wows in SMU cheerleaders trio before big game
Stealth mode: Hailee Steinfeld shares new romantic photo from Josh Allen’s proposal
Mom knows best: Savannah James sends love to Bronny after breakout Lakers game