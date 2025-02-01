Ciara brings the heat in black miniskirt fit stunner while Russell Wilson at Pro Bowl
Ciara enjoyed her two days as guest co-host of Today’s Jenna & Friends and went out with fireworks in a black miniskirt fit.
The singer, songwriter, and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson always brings the fire with her fit game like her “lioness” look that had her man joking about having baby No. 5, and her black furry fit game-day slay, and puffing on a cigar while wearing a fire-red low-cut string top.
RELATED: Ciara’s tear-jerking Kobe Bryant, Gigi tribute post on five-year death anniversary
While away from her man, Ciara had a great time in her special two-day co-host role with Jenna Bush Hager. On Day 1, she wore a stunning news reporter fit, then got her groove on showing off her insane flexibility dancing, and even got a special surprise message from Wilson live on the show. Day 2, she revealed the secret to her eight years and counting of marriage.
Ciara also just revealed the full look she wore for her last day on the show and she certainly brought the heat with a short miniskirt all-black fit with some furry shoes.
She’s even got on a Steelers color, which will make her man, who is enjoying his 10th Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, happy.
RELATED: Ciara gushes over Russell Wilson's big NFL honor despite controversial choice
She even had the biggest espresso martini ever to celebrate the good times on the show with Jenna.
Congrats Ciara, you earned it with the fit alone.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie
Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf
Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look
Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message
Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen