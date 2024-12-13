Steelers QB Russell Wilson has adorable Christmas kids date without Ciara
Russell Wilson and Ciara continue to have the most adorable family moments.
Their kids have been seen rooting on “daddy” at Pittsburgh Steelers games decked out in jerseys, while mom danced with son Future to GloRilla after a big win.
Wilson shared the cute family photos of Thanksgiving, and then celebrated Amora Princess’s first birthday with a heartwarming note from dad and the cutest growth photos from one month to one year from mom.
For the Steelers Christmas party, Wilson showed off even more precious moments with the family, but without wife Ciara and daughter Sienna Princess, 7. Wilson wrote, “Best Time @Steelers Christmas party! I Thank God for these moments! We missed you momma & Sisi.” It looked like Future, 10, Win, 4, and the baby Amora had a great time like this bear picture.
And some reindeers.
And taking a picture at Acrisure Stadium.
And of course, posing with Santa.
How adorable are those photos?!
The Steelers have a monster game for the family to cheer on dad when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road on Sunday.
It’s all about family, faith, and football in that order for Wilson. He has a lot to be thankful for with his amazing family win or lose this weekend.
