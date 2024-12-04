Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer slays Louis Vuitton fit in NYC
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders spread cheer and joy wherever they go. The most iconic of the NFL cheerleaders hit up New York City and the Louis Vuitton Hotel for some epic photos.
The Cowboys Cheerleaders were already well-known, but the Netflix documentary that followed the 2024 squad from tryouts to the season called America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders was a smash hit and already has been renewed for a second season. Stars like Sophy Laufer and Charly Barby were two that stood out.
After performing at the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight on Netflix to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” where they stole the show, the squad recently showed off their stunning Christmas cheerleader uniforms for the Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza.
Next, it was off to The Big Apple for some fun where Laufer posted them watching the famous Rockettes perform, and then to the Louis Vuitton hotel where every girl dreams to go. Laufer posted photos of the day, and one with Barby where they both slayed their fits.
There were even more cheerleaders there with Laufer and Barby, and they all posed together.
The last one says “DCC Christmas card” on it. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Louis Vuitton is definitely a winning Christmas card combo.
