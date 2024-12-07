Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Brooklyn Davis sizzles in Daisy Dukes, white tank top
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have been on fire lately with all kinds of looks outside of their traditional blue and white game day uniforms.
They’ve been sizzling in their red and white Cowboys Christmas uniforms while members like Madeline Salter posed in the skimpy Santa fit.
Then Sophy Laufer and Kylie Dickson played “naughty and nice” with their kissy faces, and posed together in jaw-dropping matching pink dresses for Laufer’s 21st birthday.
Second-year member Brooklyn Davis got in on the action on Instagram with the perfect Texas salute in her Daisy Dukes, white cowboy boots, and her blue cowboy hat.
Davis, who is a native Texan from Flower Mound, Texas, knows how to pull off the complete cowgirl look.
The second-year Cowboys cheerleader was the captain of the dance team for the Alabama Crimson Tide, where she danced all four years of college. She’s also a DJ and owns an airbrush spray tanning company.
With the popularity of the Netflix hit America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, more attention than ever is on these ladies. The show has even been renewed a second season.
With photos like these, they should gain even more popularity.
Davis and the squad will be cheering on the Cowboys Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.
