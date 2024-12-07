The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Brooklyn Davis sizzles in Daisy Dukes, white tank top

The former Alabama Crimson Tide Dance Team captain and Texas native is the perfect cowgirl.

Matt Ryan

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs during a timeout in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs during a timeout in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have been on fire lately with all kinds of looks outside of their traditional blue and white game day uniforms.

They’ve been sizzling in their red and white Cowboys Christmas uniforms while members like Madeline Salter posed in the skimpy Santa fit.

Then Sophy Laufer and Kylie Dickson played “naughty and nice” with their kissy faces, and posed together in jaw-dropping matching pink dresses for Laufer’s 21st birthday.

RELATED: Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21 

Second-year member Brooklyn Davis got in on the action on Instagram with the perfect Texas salute in her Daisy Dukes, white cowboy boots, and her blue cowboy hat.

Brooklyn Davis
Brooklyn Davis/Instagram
Brooklyn Davis
Brooklyn Davis/Instagram
Brooklyn Davis
Brooklyn Davis/Instagram
Brooklyn Davis
Brooklyn Davis/Instagram

Davis, who is a native Texan from Flower Mound, Texas, knows how to pull off the complete cowgirl look.

RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Sophy Laufer stuns in white-hot dress, elite purse

The second-year Cowboys cheerleader was the captain of the dance team for the Alabama Crimson Tide, where she danced all four years of college. She’s also a DJ and owns an airbrush spray tanning company.

Brooklyn Davis
Brooklyn Davis/Instagram

With the popularity of the Netflix hit America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, more attention than ever is on these ladies. The show has even been renewed a second season.

With photos like these, they should gain even more popularity.

Davis and the squad will be cheering on the Cowboys Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

