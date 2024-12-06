The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Netflix star Madeline Salter slays skimpy Santa fit

One of the stars of “America’s Sweethearts” brings the holiday cheer to Texas with her Cowboys red and white cheerleader look.

Matt Ryan

Madeline Salter of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are bringing the holiday spirit with their Christmas uniforms, and Madeline Salter modeled the stunning look on her social media.

Salter, who was one of the stars of the Netflix series America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders followed in her mother’s footsteps — her mom was a cheerleader in the 1980s for the Cowboys.

Salter joins the famous squad with members like Sophy Laufer and Kylie Dickson by her side where they crushed the opening act to the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” and were the best part of the night.

With the holidays here, the Texas native Salter and the Cowboys cheerleaders have been spreading the joy in their sizzling red Christmas Cowboys Cheerleaders uniforms for the Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza in Frisco, Texas. Salter posed in the uniform in some jaw-dropping, calendar-worthy looks.

Madeline Salter
Madeline Salter/Instagram
Madeline Salter
Madeline Salter/Instagram
Madeline Salter
Madeline Salter/Instagram

That will definitely get you on Santa’s naughty list.

The Netflix show that followed the girls from tryouts to the season was so popular it’s already been renewed for season 2.

With looks like Salter’s Christmas cheer uniform, it’s no surprise why.

