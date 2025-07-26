Zach Wilson’s wife crushes QB in shoestring top fit at Dolphins training camp
Zach Wilson is in NFL training camp for the fifth time and with his third team. This is the first with a wife by his side.
The Miami Dolphins quarterback had a big offseason after signing with the team from the Denver Broncos, and getting married to his longtime girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno in an epic wedding where she absolutely sizzled in her wedding dress while also obsessing over the QB’s mom.
Before the wedding, a sun-soaked Dellanno (now Wilson) posed with the Dolphins quarterback for the first time in his team gear. Now, she proudly did it again during training camp where she once again upstaged him with her fit in an all-black stunner this time. She wrote, “ love him so much 🏈🤗 year 5!!!”
Nicolette was a hit last season at games like with her Broncos knee-high boots look. She was equally as impressive in the offseason with her bachelorette white bikini worthy of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.
The couple met in 2022 when Wilson played for the New York Jets and Dellanno lived in NYC.
No doubt, the new Dolphins WAG will be a big hit at Wilson’s games — even if he doesn’t play.
