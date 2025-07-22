The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Hailee Steinfeld gives Josh Allen ultimate Bills sendoff in leather miniskirt fit

The Buffalo quarterback is getting ready to start training camp, but not before his wife dropped another stunning look.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s time to go to work for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills after an offseason that saw their MVP quarterback get married to actress Hailee Steinfeld. She made sure to send him off in style with another fire fit.

Allen, 29, and Steinfeld, 28, got married at the end of May in lavish wedding that saw her in several dresses and showcased a next-level cake.

Josh Allen/Instagram

After a Hawaiian honeymoon where a smitten Allen shared the first (and only?) photos of their super private trip, the two were seen holding hands in casual looks in Calabasas, California, enjoying the summer, and then at a friend’s birthday party together where she wowed in a burgundy dress.

She’s also been posting without him lately like her trip to Paris with her rarely-seen mom, and her fireworks of a USA fit from the beach sipping a cocktail on Fourth of July weekend.

Hailee Steinfeld
Steinfeld’s dress while in Paris. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Allen is headed to Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York, starting on July 23. Steinfeld made sure to post a stunning photo in an all-leather look with the miniskirt and jacket combo beforehand.

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld/Instagram

It won’t be long before she’s trading in the leather for some Bills gear and going full Bills Mafia at games rooting on her man.

Hailee Steinfeld
@haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

