Drake Maye's wife Ann Michael shares glamorous cocktail dress selfie for good cause

Unlike Ann Michael Maye's A-list Barstool Sports worshipper Dave Portnoy, we were beginning to feel like Bakemas was getting a bit too overplayed.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

Luckily Christmas concluded, and so did the viral TikTok sensation, at least a perceived one amongst New England Patriots fans and those writing stories about it, but it was time to move on for Drake Maye's adorable wife and the North Carolina native, who prefers to be called Ann Michael, and she has done a full 180 from holiday pajamas and yuletide sweaters to a glamorous black cocktail dress, all for a good cause.

What a way to end Bakemas! Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened. A 1 bite everybody knows the rules shout out from Drake and a surprise cameo from Will Campbell. This team is going to the Super Bowl! #bakemas pic.twitter.com/L5kNW2vnFG — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 25, 2025

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Patriots NFL MVP contender's lifelong sweetheart showed off a glamorous strapless black gown with an accompanying matching scarf and clutch purse for a good cause called Dressember, which uses fashion to raise awareness to end human trafficking and violence.

Ann Michael Maye shows off a glamorous black cocktail dress for a good cause. | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

Mrs. Maye then goes on to note the alleged number of children in the Philippines alone was 500,000 "who were trafficked to produce child... exploitation material. That's enough children to fill 10,000 school buses."

Ann Michael Maye shows off a glamorous cocktail dress for a good cause. | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

We'll see if her fellow Patriots WAGs take part like they did for Bakemas, and the proud UNC Tar Heels alum is certainly growing more confident posting across IG and TikTok while she and her husband have become the darlings of Patriots fans, with many of them calling Ann Michael the Queen of New England.

Heartwarming: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael hosted the entire team's WAGs in their home for the holidays.



Each couple made different Christmas cookies and exchanged them.



The Mayes have changed the culture in New England. pic.twitter.com/KC6gKjjNPQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 19, 2025

"She's just being herself," Maye said recently. "I love her for it. I tell her that all the time, 'Don't change for anything.'"

Now that includes glamming up for good causes. And Mrs. Maye certainly like things that have cute names like Bakemas and Dressember.

