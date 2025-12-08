Drake Maye's wife Ann's cooking abilities gets critiqued by Mike Vrabel

Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael Maye has gone viral for her TikToks baking all kinds of yummy-looking treats. The New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel revealed the goodies are more than just for show on her channel, too, and that he’s tried some.

While the 11-2 Patriots and quarterback Drake had a bye this past weekend, Ann Michael had no days off with her daily “Bakemas” videos like this incredible cinnamon sourdough loaf.

Ann Michael Maye/TikTok

Fans have been obsessed, too, inundating her comments section on the videos. She has 2.5 million TikTok likes as a result, too.

Before the team’s last win, she even made Patriots-themed M&M and chocolate chip cookies, while Thanksgiving was her “Super Bowl.”

Now, coach Vrabel admitted he’s tried her apple crisp bars she made and they were “delicious.” He also said, “She brings them in for the O-lineman.”

Mike Vrabel on Ann Michael Maye's baked goods.



🎥: @TheGregHillShow



"She brings them in for the O-lineman"



😭😭😭



Tremendous.



pic.twitter.com/y3JovAt25L — Savage (@SavageSports_) December 8, 2025

That sounds like the recipe for success right there.

What about the rest of the guys?

She’s gone viral for more than baking this season

Ann Michael has also turned heads at games with her winning fits like her head-to-toe New England blue look, and her all-red Patriots stunner.

Drake was a superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

Drake and the Patriots have a huge game against the Buffalo Bills at home this Sunday, December 14. Hopefully the lineman are fueled up enough on Ann Michael’s baked goods to properly protect her man.

Ann Michael Maye/TikTok

