Drake Maye’s wife Ann turns heads in knee-high boots fit before big SNF Patriots game

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots have a big matchup on Sunday Night Football at the Baltimore Ravens. His wife Ann Michael Maye certainly slayed her fit beforehand.

While Maye has the Patriots flying high at 11-3, they are still trying to hold off the Buffalo Bills and win the AFC East. He’s thrown for 3,567 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

While the 23-year-old quarteback has been a hit all season, so has Ann Michael. Her baking TikTok video — “Bakemas” this month — have been had her comments section inundated by fans. She even made Patriots-themed cookies before a big game.

Ann Michael has also shown she can rocked a fit whether it’s for a game day or not. She wore a head-toe-toe New England blue for one, and a Patriots all-red stunner for another. She even turned heads in her workout fit earlier this week.

Before the big SNF game in Baltimore, Ann Michael rocked a dress with some black knee-high boots with a friend.

No doubt, Ann Michael will have on something fierce at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday night.

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

