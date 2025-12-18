Drake Maye's wife Ann turns heads in leopard-print dress, boots ditching Bakemas

Ann Michael Maye's wholesome Bakemas got a little holiday spice.

While the New England Patriots superstar second-year quarterback Drake Maye and his North Carolina middle-school sweetheart have become the darlings of the Boston DMA, the Mrs. Maye holiday-baking TikTok cooking vlogs have jumped the shark by inundating our social media feeds.

Oct. 12, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA: New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Heck, even Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy flexed an Ann Michael Maye "Happy Bakemas" ugly Christmas sweater to announce their big Netflix partnership this morning.

Breaking: I’m proud to announce in our continuing 20 plus year evolution we are now partnering with @netflix for exclusive video podcasts. pic.twitter.com/BHGbzJvB37 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 17, 2025

Maybe the proud North Carolina Tar Heels alum, where her husband was the stud quarterback, eventually becoming the Pats' No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, knew she had to show off her glamorous side again with all of the cheesy cheer.

Ann Michael Maye with Parker Elizabeth Henry | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

The aspiring influencer took to her Instagram Stories to flex a leopard-print dress and knee-high black boots, completing the look with a coordinating belt and purse.

Ann Michael Maye glams it up in a leopard-print dress and knee-high black boots. | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

Mrs. Maye also glammed it up last week for the Patriots holiday party with her fellow New England WAGs, so the NFL MVP contender's life partner has shown the ability to go from wholesome Bakemas to cocktail dress chic.

The Mayes will continue to stay in the spotlight this week as the Pats have been flexed for Sunday Night Football, where Drake will take on two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson in a must-win game for the Baltimore Ravens, while New England still desperately wants the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC to get that coveted bye.

The Patriots QB1 is hoping he can have a rebound performance after their stunning loss to the Buffalo Bills, blowing the 21-0 lead to fall to the reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, to match his wife's on-fire fit.

