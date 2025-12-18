Drake Maye's wife Ann flexes abs in at-home workout fit before Patriots SNF game

There must be something about NFL WAGs and flexing their abs this week as we just wrote about Sam Darnold’s fiancée Katie Hoofnagle impressing with her workout selfie before the big Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams game tonight. Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael Maye followed it up by flaunting her workout fit before the New England Patriots play on Sunday Night Football.

Ann Michael has been a fit hit all season at Patriots games like her head-to-toe New England blue look, and her all-red Pats stunner.

She’s also been impressive with her “Bakemas” videos that have indundated her comments section on TikTok. She even made some Patriots-themed cookies for a big game recently.

RELATED: Drake Maye's wife Ann turns heads in leopard-print dress, boots ditching Bakemas

Ann Michael has been crushing Bakemas all month. | Ann Michael Maye/TikTok

With all the amazing stuff she’s baking, she’s working out extra hard for the holidays and looking fantastic in new photos she shared crushing her home workout and flaunting her abs.

RELATED: Drake Maye's wife Ann's cooking abilities gets critiqued by Mike Vrabel

Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

She also looked good with the selfie picture with the shirt on.

Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

With the holidays here, she also stunned with the other Patriots WAGs at a party.

Drake and the 11-3 Patriots have a monster game on Sunday night at the Baltimore Ravens as they look to keep the dream of an AFC East title and possible No. 1 seed alive.

No doubt, Ann Michael will be rocking her best for that one as she always does.

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring