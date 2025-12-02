The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Drake Maye's wife Ann matches Patriots WAG in furry white fit for MNF victory

The New England Patriots are on a 10-game winning streak, and the only thing more on fire is Ann Michael Maye.

Matthew Graham

Dec. 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is seen during warmups prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.
Dec. 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is seen during warmups prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The New England Patriots are officially the hottest team in the NFL, riding high on a 10-game winning streak after easily dismantling the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, 33-15.

The only thing more on fire than quarterback Drake Maye is his wife Ann, or as she prefers to be called, Ann Michael, who has become Patriots fans' beloved new queen with her charming southern personality.

Drake Maye
Dec. 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) greet each other after the game at Gillette Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

When the NFL MVP contender's junior high school sweetheart isn't baking Patriots themed cookies or rocking Christmas pajamas, Mrs. Maye is slaying her game-day fits. And after tonight's big win to keep pace as the AFC's No. 1 seed, Ann Michael shared photos on her Instagram Stories slaying a matching furry white coat with fellow New England WAG Parker Elizabeth Henry, wife of tight end Hunter Henry's wife.

Ann Michael Maye, Parker Elizabeth Henry
Ann Michael Maye with Parker Elizabeth Henry / Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

Mrs. Maye also tagged Jayda Hawkins, wife of safety Jaylinn Hawkins, among several others from the New England ladies squad. It looks like a third Patriots WAG also had a coordinating fuzzy white coat, while the other ladies mixed it up with a variety of custom swag.

Ann Michael Maye
Ann Michael Maye with her fellow Patriots WAGs / Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

Mrs. Maye, who also is a proud North Carolina Tar Heels alum like her husband, has become a popular influencer thanks to her husband, hilariously getting inundated with Patriots fans in all of her social media posts, including her TikTok cooking videos.

Ann Maye, Ann Michael Maye
Ann Maye's TikTok cooking videos have become an unlikely spot for Patriots fans' adoration. / Ann Michael Maye/TikTok

Her husband wrote "Thankful!❤️" for Thanksgiving with several photos of Ann Michael, including a sweet sideline smooch and another one had Maye's entire family, with the tiny Mrs. Maye hilariously squeezed in the middle amongst all of Drake's four older brothers.

"So much to be thankful for❤️," Ann Michael wrote in the comments.

It's a wonderful story that has come out of nowhere, including getting married this summer, especially in the same division as reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen and his Hollywood A-list wife Hailee Steinfeld, who also got hitched around the same time.

Now there's a new king and queen of the AFC East.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

