Drake Maye's wife Ann matches Patriots WAG in furry white fit for MNF victory
The New England Patriots are officially the hottest team in the NFL, riding high on a 10-game winning streak after easily dismantling the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, 33-15.
The only thing more on fire than quarterback Drake Maye is his wife Ann, or as she prefers to be called, Ann Michael, who has become Patriots fans' beloved new queen with her charming southern personality.
RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann turns heads in workout fit selfie before Patriots MNF game
When the NFL MVP contender's junior high school sweetheart isn't baking Patriots themed cookies or rocking Christmas pajamas, Mrs. Maye is slaying her game-day fits. And after tonight's big win to keep pace as the AFC's No. 1 seed, Ann Michael shared photos on her Instagram Stories slaying a matching furry white coat with fellow New England WAG Parker Elizabeth Henry, wife of tight end Hunter Henry's wife.
RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann reveals another furry fit ‘that has nothing to do with Patriots’
Mrs. Maye also tagged Jayda Hawkins, wife of safety Jaylinn Hawkins, among several others from the New England ladies squad. It looks like a third Patriots WAG also had a coordinating fuzzy white coat, while the other ladies mixed it up with a variety of custom swag.
Mrs. Maye, who also is a proud North Carolina Tar Heels alum like her husband, has become a popular influencer thanks to her husband, hilariously getting inundated with Patriots fans in all of her social media posts, including her TikTok cooking videos.
Her husband wrote "Thankful!❤️" for Thanksgiving with several photos of Ann Michael, including a sweet sideline smooch and another one had Maye's entire family, with the tiny Mrs. Maye hilariously squeezed in the middle amongst all of Drake's four older brothers.
"So much to be thankful for❤️," Ann Michael wrote in the comments.
It's a wonderful story that has come out of nowhere, including getting married this summer, especially in the same division as reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen and his Hollywood A-list wife Hailee Steinfeld, who also got hitched around the same time.
Now there's a new king and queen of the AFC East.
