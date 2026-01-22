Drake Maye's Wife Turns Heads in Shoelace-Strap Workout Fit Before Patriots-Broncos

Drake Maye is about to play the biggest game of his life on Sunday with a chance to send the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl with a win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship. His wife Ann Michael stole some of the spotlight with her stunning fit on Thursday.

With a win in Denver, Maye will have led the team back to the big game for the first time since 2019 when Tom Brady was quarterback. Ironically, he’ll be doing it against Brady’s teammate that season in Jarrett Stidham, who is taking over the the injured Bo Nix.

New England fans hope Drake can bring them back Super Bowl glory again. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The 23-year-old second-year player Maye has had an MVP-caliber season with 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.

While Maye has been a hit all season on the field, his wife Ann Michael has been off of it from her TikTok cooking shows that fans ha have inundated the comments, to her fire fits like her wild sprakly pants look in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and her special Drake sweatshirt message look in the divisional round win.

An Ann Michael Maye game-day fit slay. | Ann Maye/Instagram

Earlier this week, she flexed her giant ring in one of her cooking videos. On Thursday, she was making Drake a high-protein chicken salad for lunch to get him game-ready while wearing a shoelace-strap workout fit.

TRENDING: New England #Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael’s viral TikTok videos of recipes continue today.



Ann Michael made high-protein chicken salad for lunch today for Drake.

pic.twitter.com/KcGLJCOQgB https://t.co/oZs5AOAC1Y — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 22, 2026

No doubt come Sunday Ann Michael will be bringing the heat with her to Mile High Stadium in Denver.

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

Now, she’s his No. 1 fan in New England.

