Emma Raducanu steals WTA Finals spotlight stunning in English countryside setting
Emma Raducanu probably wishes she was playing at the WTA Finals.
The US Open champion dealt with injuries and poor form for much of the 2025 season, and has fallen to a pedestrian No. 29 in the women's singles rankings. So needless to say nowhere near the top eight needed to be a part of the season-ending championship of the WTA Tour held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Those that did make it, including world No. 1 and reigning US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, along with French Open winner and world No. 3 Coco Gauff, posed in elegant gowns before the action on the court.
Everyone naturally looked fantastic, including Elena Rybakina, who had been the first to earn a semi-finals berth.
Not that Raducanu was competing, but her Instagram post from a couple of days ago had the perfect timing to steal some of the spotlight away from her peers, looking absolutely stunning in the English countryside.
The proud London resident and England national wrote in her caption from Kent, "the garden I’m homeee🥹," in a very comfortable looking, knitted navy blue sweater. The perfect fit for a chilly fall day.
Needless to say it was also an eventful season for Raducanu off the court, who was often linked with Spanish heartthrob and World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz with their flirty banter back and forth throughout the year, but it was more wishful thinking from fans than actual reality.
Not to mention model Brooks Nader tried to get some free publicity by claiming she was dating Alcaraz and world No. 2 Jannik Sinner, which turned out to be mostly fabricated.
Hopefully Raducanu, still only 22, can find the form that led to her lone Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open.
Until then, being a world-class Instagram influencer will have to do.
