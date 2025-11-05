The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Emma Raducanu steals WTA Finals spotlight stunning in English countryside setting

The US Open champion is still trying to regain her form on the court. But away from it, the British beauty is still on fire.

Matthew Graham

Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu / IMAGO / Action Plus

Emma Raducanu probably wishes she was playing at the WTA Finals.

The US Open champion dealt with injuries and poor form for much of the 2025 season, and has fallen to a pedestrian No. 29 in the women's singles rankings. So needless to say nowhere near the top eight needed to be a part of the season-ending championship of the WTA Tour held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu during the 2025 US Open Media Day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 22, 2025 / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Those that did make it, including world No. 1 and reigning US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, along with French Open winner and world No. 3 Coco Gauff, posed in elegant gowns before the action on the court.

Everyone naturally looked fantastic, including Elena Rybakina, who had been the first to earn a semi-finals berth.

Not that Raducanu was competing, but her Instagram post from a couple of days ago had the perfect timing to steal some of the spotlight away from her peers, looking absolutely stunning in the English countryside.

The proud London resident and England national wrote in her caption from Kent, "the garden I’m homeee🥹," in a very comfortable looking, knitted navy blue sweater. The perfect fit for a chilly fall day.

Needless to say it was also an eventful season for Raducanu off the court, who was often linked with Spanish heartthrob and World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz with their flirty banter back and forth throughout the year, but it was more wishful thinking from fans than actual reality.

Not to mention model Brooks Nader tried to get some free publicity by claiming she was dating Alcaraz and world No. 2 Jannik Sinner, which turned out to be mostly fabricated.

Emma Raducanu, Carlos Alcaraz
August 19, 2025; Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz talk strategy during a mixed doubles match against Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper at the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Hopefully Raducanu, still only 22, can find the form that led to her lone Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open.

Until then, being a world-class Instagram influencer will have to do.

Emma Raducanu
Aug, 27, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Emma Raducanu (GBR) salutes the crowd after her match against Janice Tjen (INA) (not pictured) on day four of the 2025 US Open tennis tournament at Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

