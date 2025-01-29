ESPN's Molly Qerim still stuns while sick in behind the scenes 'First Take' post
Imagine having to go live on-air when you're sick. No seriously.
While everyone thinks being on television would be easy, that's because the best in the business make it look easy. For ESPN personality Molly Qerim, that also means looking great.
The 40-year-old co-host of "First Take" always takes fans behind the scenes of some of the inner workings of production, and today on her Instagram Stories, she made it a point to thank her makeup artist and hairstylist.
Stephen A. Smith's on-air "mom" captioned the post, "Thank you for always making me feel my best... even when I don't feel the best" with a praying emoji.
Qerim is a fashion A-lister in the sports media world. Just ask Stephen A., who's not one to hand out compliments.
"I've told everybody in America that I know," Stephen A. said. "Anytime anybody asks, I will tell them, I will stand down with this. When it comes to fashion, I'm talking about knowing fashion, and knowing what you're supposed to be wearing and when you're supposed to be wearing it. I've told everybody who will listen. Ain't nobody better than Molly. I'll give you that. Ain't no doubt. Ain't no doubt. Fashionista."
As Qerim would attest, it takes an army to make her look this good.
