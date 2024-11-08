The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ESPN’s Molly Qerim wags tongue teasing low-cut full-length dress

The “First Take” co-host hits Atlanta and has some fun on and off the set while crushing her fit game.

Matt Ryan

Molly Qerim attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City in New York.
Molly Qerim attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City in New York. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

No matter the city, Molly Qerim is back with the fire fits while on First Take.

Qerim is usually flaunting stunning outfits like this minidress and fly kicks combo, or standing out in a very un-NYC look off the subway, or on the show in a full-length checkered dress.

The 40-year-old ESPN co-host went into stealth mode while in the airport in a casual fit while waiting to fly out to Atlanta for the show.

RELATED: Taylor Rooks’ stunning pink fit for Bengals-Ravens outshines teams

While outdoors and away from the New York studios, Qerim, Stephen A. Smith and Cam Newton were in the Dirty South with guests like rapper T.I. With all the talent in the house, it was Qerim, however, who stood out wagging her tongue in a green low-cut full-length dress.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

Here’s a video of the full dress:

RELATED: Livvy Dunne hilariously crams for ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ appearance

While on the show, Qerim had fun with debates like this with T.I. on his Atlanta rap ranking.

Qerim returned to the show in October after a 10-day absence that left fans worried, but was later revealed she took time off before the grind of the NBA season and traveling like this.

She was also previously the host of NFL Network’s weekday morning show NFL AM and NFL Fantasy Live.

As usual, Qerim and her fit were the stars of First Take.

