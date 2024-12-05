ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks bold fit, ‘struggles’ through makeup routine
Molly Qerim is on the go a lot for her job. She knew this time of year would be a grind and even took 10 days off from ESPN’s First Take to prepare for it, but even she struggles some mornings to get going.
Still, for 40 years old Qerim is crushing her looks and always bringing energy to the show beside co-host Stephen A. Smith. She recently slayed a Canadian Tuxedo look for work, then was “locked in” in a leather miniskirt winner.
She’s also wowed with her looks on the road in a fire miniskirt in Atlanta, and her casual stealth mode airport look.
Qerim also showed she’s a beast in the gym, looking amazing during a tough workout routine in some black minishorts.
On Thursday morning, Qerim posted a video on her Instagram in the First Take makeup chair getting ready where she said, “Anyone else on the struggle bus since it gets dark at 4 pm & it’s brick outside 😩.” Even tired she still looked amazing in her bold jacket.
Qerim definitely doesn’t look like she wants to be there yet. She did have an energy drink with her, though.
It’s ok Molly, we all have those mornings. She still pulled it off and made it to work in another fit winner.
