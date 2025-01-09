ESPN's Molly Qerim's elegant Cleopatra full-length vibe has her dying for sweatpants
Molly Qerim always brings the fire with her fits, but she couldn’t wait to get out of her latest one.
The ESPN First Take co-host with Stephen A. Smith has rocked several stunning looks of late like her leg-flaunting Canadian Tuxedo look, and her leather miniskirt while on the streets of New York, and her superhero blue leather minidress. Most recently, she “got back to business” in 2025 with a sprarkly stunning minidress while flexing some buff calves.
The 40-year-old Qerim posted her latest fit on Thursday where her religious cross earrings stole the show. After revealing the Cleopatra full-length vibe dress for the show, she said she was so ready to get out of it: “Counting the seconds until I can but sweatpants on 🧸.” She meant “put” but understandable because she wasn’t comfortable yet. Here’s the look she was talking about.
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim flexes black minishorts while slaying workout
RELATED: ESPN's Molly Qerim teases full-length mink as Stephen A. Smith gives her compliment
Qerim is currently single after she was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021.
The Emmy Award winner was also previously the host of NFL Network’s weekday morning show NFL AM and NFL Fantasy Live.
Hopefully Qerim didn’t have to wait too long to get her sweatpants on after the show.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard
Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots
One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’