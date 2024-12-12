ESPN’s Molly Qerim wows in flowy minidress playing ‘dress up’ after ‘First Take’
Molly Qerim is like Christmas: She keeps unwrapping all kinds of surprises with her fits.
The ESPN co-host of First Take has been on her fashion game this holiday season from her “Canadian Tuxedo” with her legs flaunting in all denim, and her disappearing fit while at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, to her leather miniskirt from the New York streets.
She’s also been sharing her fitness secrets while crushing her workouts in some black minishorts, and most recently in a jaw-dropping, ab-revealing white crop top.
The 40-year-old Emmy Award winner has shown age is just a number. Her latest “dress up” look in a flowy blue minidress shows why she’s so popular on the show.
Qerim “played dress up” and never looked so good. She posed there with Christian Juul Nielsen, who is the creative director for Aknvas — the dress Qerim wore. The color really pops on her, too.
Qerim was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021.
While she has to listen to the boisterous Stephen A. Smith ranting on different topics every day at work, at least she looks good doing so. Maybe Qerim will bring this fire look to the studio next.
