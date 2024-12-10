ESPN’s Molly Qerim flaunts abs with white crop top in ‘happy place’ selfie
ESPN First Take co-host Molly Qerim is back at it with another gym slaying selfie and fit winner, proving she puts the h-o-t in host.
The 40-year-old Qerim has had several fit winners recently from her UFC 309 disappearing look, to her leg-flaunting Canadian Tuxedo miniskirt stunner, to being “locked in” in a leather miniskirt.
She also revealed her crazy ridiculous workout routine while she flexed her physique in minishorts. Qerim got after it again in the gym, which she said, “Happy place … one of em :).” This time she had the white crop on, revealing her toned abs.
There’s a reason she looks so good on the show — she works hard.
Qerim may have days where she doesn’t want to be at work and struggles through makeup, but she always brings the fire on camera with her hot takes and her fit game.
Qerim was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021.
She was also previously the host of NFL Network’s weekday morning show NFL AM and NFL Fantasy Live.
Way to find you “happy place, Molly Qerim. Is another next to Stephen A. Smith on the show?
