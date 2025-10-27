The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea reveals Toronto fit not seen at World Series

The famous Dodgers WAG rocks a fit in Canada she didn’t show at Games 1 and 2.

American professional baseball first baseman Freddie Freeman and wife Chelsea Freeman arrive at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) Annual Blue Diamond Gala.
American professional baseball first baseman Freddie Freeman and wife Chelsea Freeman arrive at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) Annual Blue Diamond Gala. / IMAGO / Depositphotos

The Los Angeles Dodgers return home for Monday’s Game 3 after evening up the series in Game 2 vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea Freeman was there with other WAGs on the trip and returned home with a photo dump revealing a secret fit she rocked while in Canada.

Chelsea was a hit with her denim look in Game 1, and then rocked the lucky non-Dodgers color in the victory on Saturday night.

Upon her return, she posted her World Series photos from Toronto on Instagram below.

RELATED: Freddie Freeman crushed by wife Chelsea in matching denim fits for pre-NLCS date

In her photos, she dropped a stunning look she didn’t show on a game night with a hotel selfie.

RELATED: Blake Snell’s wife Haeley has 3-word reaction to Yamamoto’s Game 2 gem

Chelsea Freeman
Chelsea Freeman/Instagram

Freddie found his first hit in Game 2 with a double and a run. He was last year’s World Series MVP with four homers in the first four games.

He hopes to get hot while back at Dodger Stadium for the next three games and win his third overall ring and second with LA.

Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freema
Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman (center) celebrates with his wife Chelsea Freeman and son on the bus during the Dodgers 2024 World Series Championship parade. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

His wife will no doubt be rocking something special and even upstaging Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko like one playoff game, and celebrating and taking an epic selfie with Vanessa Bryant at another.

Whatever she wears, she hopes it will be a winning fit and another LA victory in Game 3.

Chelsea Freeman, Freddie Freeman, MLB WAGs, Los Angeles Dodgers
Chelsea Freeman/Instagram

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

