Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea reveals Toronto fit not seen at World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers return home for Monday’s Game 3 after evening up the series in Game 2 vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea Freeman was there with other WAGs on the trip and returned home with a photo dump revealing a secret fit she rocked while in Canada.
Chelsea was a hit with her denim look in Game 1, and then rocked the lucky non-Dodgers color in the victory on Saturday night.
Upon her return, she posted her World Series photos from Toronto on Instagram below.
In her photos, she dropped a stunning look she didn’t show on a game night with a hotel selfie.
Freddie found his first hit in Game 2 with a double and a run. He was last year’s World Series MVP with four homers in the first four games.
He hopes to get hot while back at Dodger Stadium for the next three games and win his third overall ring and second with LA.
His wife will no doubt be rocking something special and even upstaging Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko like one playoff game, and celebrating and taking an epic selfie with Vanessa Bryant at another.
Whatever she wears, she hopes it will be a winning fit and another LA victory in Game 3.
