Olympic champ Gabby Thomas dances in tank top, miniskirt celebrating ESPY nomination

The three-time Olympic gold medalist track star is quite ecstatic to be nominated for “Best Female Athlete” for next week’s ESPYs.

Matt Ryan

Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas has had quite the year to remember on and off the track. She celebrated her first ESPY nomination for “Best Female Athlete” with another dance with a winning look.

The 28-year-old track star finished the Summer Games in Paris with three Olympic gold medals to her resume. She’s been crushing off the track since.

Gabby Thomas (USA) celebrates after winning the womenís 4x400m relay final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Andrew Nelles-Imagn Images

Thomas has done so many great things since like nailing her Philadelphia Phillies first pitch, to sizzling at the Met Gala in a fire-red dress, to joining ESPN’s College GameDay in some jean shorts while rooting on her Texas Longhorns, to getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes with a giant ring.

She’s also been slaying the track with a $100k win in the first-ever Grand Slam Track meet where she busted out in dance on the podium.

Speaking of dancing, Thomas has been doing that a lot lately from dancing to Coco Gauff’s French Open win, to doing a Love Island tribute dance with McManes, to now dancing for joy that she’s nominated for the ESPY award while rocking a tank top and miniskirt.

Gabby Thomas/Instagram
Gabby Thomas/Instagram
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Congrats to Gabby Thomas for a well-deserved nomination. If she wins, she just might be dancing accepting her award.

Gabby Thomas/TikTok

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

