Olympic champ Gabby Thomas dances in tank top, miniskirt celebrating ESPY nomination
Gabby Thomas has had quite the year to remember on and off the track. She celebrated her first ESPY nomination for “Best Female Athlete” with another dance with a winning look.
The 28-year-old track star finished the Summer Games in Paris with three Olympic gold medals to her resume. She’s been crushing off the track since.
Thomas has done so many great things since like nailing her Philadelphia Phillies first pitch, to sizzling at the Met Gala in a fire-red dress, to joining ESPN’s College GameDay in some jean shorts while rooting on her Texas Longhorns, to getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes with a giant ring.
She’s also been slaying the track with a $100k win in the first-ever Grand Slam Track meet where she busted out in dance on the podium.
Speaking of dancing, Thomas has been doing that a lot lately from dancing to Coco Gauff’s French Open win, to doing a Love Island tribute dance with McManes, to now dancing for joy that she’s nominated for the ESPY award while rocking a tank top and miniskirt.
Congrats to Gabby Thomas for a well-deserved nomination. If she wins, she just might be dancing accepting her award.
