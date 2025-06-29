The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flaunts dramatic new look while crushing white-fit stunner

The three-time Olympic gold medalist track star impresses with an eye-catching glam makeover.

Matt Ryan

Gabby Thomas (USA) reacts after winning the short sprints women's 200m in 21.95 during the Grand Slam Track Miami at Ansin Sports Complex.
Gabby Thomas (USA) reacts after winning the short sprints women's 200m in 21.95 during the Grand Slam Track Miami at Ansin Sports Complex. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas can do no wrong. Her latest hairstyle and fit was yet another winner from the track star. This time she really changed up her look.

The 28-year-old three-time Olympic gold medalist crushed her track offseason with looks like jean shorts while on ESPN’s College GameDay, and melting the Formula 1 track in Austin, Texas, in a cowgirl miniskirt look. She’s been just as sizzling on the running track, winning the first-ever Grand Slam Track meet and $100k where she hit an iconic dance on the podium.

Gabby Thomas flexes casual workout fit dancing in her bathroom

Spencer McManes and Gabby Thomas
Gabby with her fiancé Spencer McManes for date night. / Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Speaking of dancing, Thomas has been doing a lot of that lately turning track practice into a dance duo session, and then dancing after Coco Gauff won the French Open, and showing her moves with her fiancé Spencer McManes.

In her latest post, Thomas flaunted a new hairstyle in a glam makeover while crushing a breathtaking white fit.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Gabby Thomas crushes Phillies fit and first pitch with other Team USA track stars

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

That’s definitely a gold-medal look right there.

Here’s a couple of recent other hairstyles she’s rocked with so you can see the difference.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/TikTok

Thomas has said she wants to try and compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles before retiring. After track she has a bright future in the medical field for the Harvard and University of Texas graduate.

For now, she’s just winning in everything she does.

Gabby Thomas of the United States finishes second in the Women's 200 Meters during the Grand Slam Track series.
Gabby Thomas of the United States finishes second in the Women's 200 Meters during the Grand Slam Track series. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

