Sunisa Lee teases very grown up alluring bikini post

Sunisa Lee has had an unforgettable 2024.
Lee hauled in a gold medal and two bronze medals in the Summer Games in Paris. Lee now has two Olympic golds and six overall medals.
Then the the 21-year-old moved from Minnesota to New York City to work on building her brand — and boy, did she ever do that. Lee crushed with her social media game like this short yellow dress that left fans breathless, slaying some patriotic bathroom selfies, or this corset top, miniskirt combo.
With all that she’s accomplished, the gymnastics star was named to Glamour’s “Women of the Year” list and graced the cover and pages with stunning poses. At the awards ceremony, she and Beyoncé went fangirl over each other. You know you’ve made it when Beyoncé wants to meet you.
With everything that’s happened this year (and in the past), Lee deserves some time off. On Thursday, she posted a short video looking very relaxed and very grown up in her bikini.
Lee has overcome so much in her life including being diagnosed with a rare kidney disease in March 2023. She was forced to abruptly end her sophomore season at Auburn and NCAA gymnastics career.
She has now amassed 3.4 million followers on Instagram to share her style with, and has major partnerships with brands like Amazon, L'Oréal, Toyota, and SKIMS.
It’s safe to say Lee has made it, and there’s no doubt there’s a lot more to come from her.
