Gabby Thomas ‘sprints’ into 2025, flaunting shredded abs in fire workout fit
Gabby Thomas had an epic 2024, and now is “sprinting” into 2025 with an ab-crushing workout fit.
Last year, Thomas won three gold medals at the Summer Games in Paris on the track and then ran off to an epic offseason. The USA Track and Field star went on an incredible vacation with longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes where she gave us a rare look into her relationship, and then she slayed some Daisy Dukes while on ESPN’s College GameDay, followed by her sizzling miniskirt and cowboy boots look on the track for Formula 1 in her hometown of Austin. She even was the Grand Marshal for the New York City Marathon where she flaunted her legs.
That was just a small snippet of the 28-year-old Thomas’ offseason slays. She returned for training for the season once again, and as the calendar turned to 2025, Thomas hit the track and showed off her shredded abs in her workout fit.
RELATED: Gabby Thomas’ jaw-dropping flex in one-piece for SI Swimsuit is pure gold
RELATED: Angel Reese astounded by Gabby Thomas' beauty with 3-word compliment
Thomas said, “sprinting into the new year with 300s this morning 😅🙃.”
Thomas, who said she wants to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, certainly looks ready to crush on the track once again.
Here are some more of Thomas’ fire looks from 2024.
Happy 2025 to Gabby Thomas and may she have a blessed year.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Grocery stunner: Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Josh Allen goes viral
Pickleball princess: Genie Bouchard flexes holiday glam in miniskirt, knee-high boots
How much?!: Steph Curry, Ayesha’s $50M Malibu mansion only has four bedrooms
VIPs only: Caitlin Clark, boyfriend awkwardly sit in empty arena for G-League game
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing