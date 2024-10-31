Genie Bouchard posts anti-Halloween fit in cute midriff-flexing selfie
Genie Bouchard is having herself a great time in New York City this week.
It started with some stunning NYC selfies in a miniskirt and boots, before a trip to her first-ever World Series game which included a wild foul ball experience and a woman with a broken face, and ultimately hitting up the pickleball courts with her signature paddle.
Genie was in the holiday spirit over the weekend with a sultry cow costume and later rocked a "Clueless" look with with thigh-high stockings, but now she's straying from the Halloween looks but still keeping it cute.
She took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her casual fit and, while it wasn't an extravagant look, it was still a home run.
Genie Bouchard, Eugenie Bouchard, tennis, pickleball "I can't believe it's Halloween," Genie wrote. "Feel like we've been celebrating Halloween for a month."
She also joked about the characters you see on the New York City subway saying, "IDK if people are in costume on the subway or just their normal selves" with a laughing face emoji.
Hey, sometimes Spiderman has to catch the train, but Genie does have a point.
Genie racked up several accolades throughout her tennis career. She was a runner-up at Wimbledon and reached the semifinals of the Australian and French Open.
Now, she's just living her best life.
