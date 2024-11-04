Genie Bouchard channels Christina Aguilera for naughty ‘genie in a bottle’ fit
Genie Bouchard has had an eventful and strange last month.
The Canadian tennis and pickleball star continues to impress with her fit game. The 30-year-old Bouchard recently flexed her abs in crop top away from the court after showing off her bikini body in France, and a stunning look in New York City where she rocked a miniskirt and boots.
She even had a crazy night at a the World Series catching a foul ball off a woman’s face, who was left bloodied.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s seductive superhero fit is here to save the day
Then she made one of the stranger Halloween costumes as a seductive cow look good.
Apparenlty still in Halloween mode, Bouchard went with a skimpy Christina Aguilera fit, saying “I’m a genie in a bottle.” Scroll through to see the full look.
RELATED: NFL WAG Alix Earle unrecognizable in freaky Halloween costume
She looks good as a blonde and has the flawless abs to pull it off.
While Bouchard is still active on the WTA Tour, she joined the Carvana PPA Tour in 2023, bringing her tennis skills to the pro pickleball circuit. She has really embraced a career playing both sports.
In her long tennis career, Bouchard is 299-228 in singles and has amassed nearly $7 million in earnings. She’s also reached the semifinals of the Australian and French Open.
Bouchard certainly has had an eventual last month. Let’s see what November brings.
Fore!: Paige Spiranac rocks low-cut halter top to announce major career news
Heisman worthy: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flaunts flawless legs before Georgia game
Hallo-wow: Angel Reese paints herself green, dyes hair bright red as Poison Ivy
Rapper riff: Drake owned by Demar DeRozan in Kendrick Lamar revenge fail
Dodger darling: Mamiko Tanaka poses for Dodgers fans without husband Ohtani