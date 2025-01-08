Genie Bouchard shows off all-white pickeball fit in BTS selfie for Jack Sock match
Genie Bouchard has ditched the tennis and pickleball courts and slayed her fits a lot lately. Now, it was back to action where she crushed her look anyway while bringing home the W on the court.
Bouchard was first Canadian-born player to make the finals of Wimbledon back in 2014. She’s still just 30 years old and still playing, but also dominating the pickleball court and crushing her fits with her model looks.
We’ve seen Bouchard wowing in her naughty Christina Aguilera fit, and a cowgirl glittery look for a Taylor Swift concert. She recently hit the holiday jackpot at a casino in the Bahamas in a fire-red look, while flexing the Christmas glam in a miniskirt and knee-high boots. Once 2025 hit, Bouchard hit the slopes of Yellowstone and flaunted a white strapless dress while there.
RELATED: Genie Bouchard takes makeup-free selfie on pickleball break
This time it was all about her looks on the court and her behind-the-scenes selfie she took in an all-white pickleball fit.
She then crushed her doubles match in Rancho Mirage, California, with star Jack Sock as her partner. Genie wore the white-hot miniskirt and some glasses.
RELATED: Coco Gauff debuts new hairstyle ahead of 2025 tennis season
Bouchard and Socks would go on to win with ease and advance, 11-1, 11-2.
Genie certainly knows how to look good while playing good.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady smokin’: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks shoestring tank in all-black fit
WAG roar: Dan Campbell’s wife Holly stun in unique black fit at Lions-Vikings game
No. 1 Dunne: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz’s gold LSU cowgirl fit, superfan antics win meet
Pure class: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress
New shade of purple: WNBA star Cameron Brink wows in Unrivaled Lunar Owls uni