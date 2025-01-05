George Kittle, wife Claire rock custom 49ers Kristin Juszczyk fits with Kyle love
Claire Kittle has been a fit star for the San Francisco 49ers WAGs all season, but husband George Kittle got in on the action on Sunday.
While the All-Pro and recently named Pro Bowler George has done his thing on the field all season with over 1000 yards receiving in an otherwise dismal season for the team, Claire has rocked her stunning fits like her snow suit fun in Buffalo, and her incredible next-level gold boots look in Miami. She even made a Super Bowl joke last week that upstaged her brilliant look.
For the team’s season finale — at 6-10 the Niners won’t make the playoffs — at the Arizona Cardinals, Claire and George wanted to support good friend and fit queen Kristin ‘s new fashion partnership with Emma Grede by rocking her new custom vest look. George even supported teammate and Kristin’s husband Kyle Juszczyk by rocking his number.
RELATED: Kristin Juszczyk sizzles in Miami bikini selfie for 49ers warm weather trip
George definitely has his game face on and both have some fire shoes to go with it.
RELATED: Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna wears sick custom 49ers jacket, jeans fit in loss to Lions
When George arrived in the pregame with his Juszczyk vest on, Kyle did the same thing with George’s number on his.
Those are some close bros right there. Unfortunately, after coming one play away from winning the Super Bowl, neither Kyle nor George will have a chance at winning it this season. At least they went out with some fit fireworks for the last game.
