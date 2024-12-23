Gracie Hunt drops white-hot miniskirt fit while celebrating dog’s first birthday
Gracie Hunt certainly knows how to upstage a party with her fits.
The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas has been the center of attention lately for events like her “dress code” error for a holiday pajama party, and her non-Chiefs color gown for the team’s big Christmas party.
The 25-year-old Gracie who is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt, talked to Sports Illustrated about her winning fits, and then dropped another while celebrating her perfect purse dog Yeti’s first birthday. The teacup Pomeranian celebrated birthday No. 1 where Gracie posted, “Celebrating Yet’s first trip around the sun 🥳🤍🐾.” She then dropped a ton of photos of Yeti and herself with first a white-hot miniskirt look.
Yeti blends into that fit.
She also posted one more fire look while this time in a white minidress.
Gracie, who along with her sister Ava Hunt, is a staple with her gameday Chiefs outfits, has a lot to cheer about these days with team sitting at 14-1 and looking for a third straight Super Bowl, and now her dog’s birthday.
She also just got back from a jet-setting trip to a tropical paradise with boyfriend Cody Keith where she broke out the bikini. Life is busy for Gracie Hunt, and she loves to spend time with Yeti when she can.
Happy first birthday to Yeti Hunt.
