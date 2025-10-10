Gracie Hunt stuns in head-turning Chiefs fit before big game vs. Lions
This season has not gone as planned for the Kansas City Chiefs after making it to a third consecutive Super Bowl. At 2-3, it’s almost a must-win game early in the season in a huge matchup with the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Team heiress Gracie Hunt is doing her best to make it a winning week with another head-turning fit.
In fact, the daughter of team owner and dad Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt was the lone highlight with her gold sparkly dress in the 40-22 Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Gracie started the season off strong herself while the team hasn’t, crushing her Brazilian dress for the opener in São Paulo, and then had on an eye-catching shorts combo in the Super Bowl rematch loss, and had the all-red look posing with mom for Monday night’s defeat at Jacksonville.
The 4-1 Lions come into town looking like a Super Bowl contender themselves in the NFC. Gracie is already in championship-level fit form days before kickoff. She wrote, “Happy Red Friday Chiefs Kingdom.”
Gracie wore the look a few days earlier for the Chiefs Style Lounge, which is an annual event that combines fashion and football. There’s no one better at doing that than Gracie Hunt.
What will she break out on Sunday vs. the Lions? Stay tuned.
