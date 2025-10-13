Caitlin Clark Joined Taylor Swift in Her Luxury Box for Chiefs-Lions
It’s been a busy few weeks for Taylor Swift.
On October 3, her latest record, The Life of a Showgirl, was released and went on to break all the records her releases tend to break. She did a circuit of late-night television appearances and the regular promotions that go along with putting out a new record.
But on Sunday night, Swift was sure to clear her schedule for a trip to Arrowhead Stadium to watch now-fiancé Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions. Swift wasn’t alone in her box, joined by some of her future in-laws and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.
It’s not the first time Clark has joined Swift for a game at Arrowhead, as the two enjoyed a playoff game together back in January.
With two invites to Chiefs games under her belt, a wedding invite could be in the mail and heading Clark’s way soon.