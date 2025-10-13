SI

Caitlin Clark Joined Taylor Swift in Her Luxury Box for Chiefs-Lions

Two of the busiest women in America enjoy a football break together.

Tyler Lauletta

Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark have shared a box at Arrowhead Stadium a few times now.
Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark have shared a box at Arrowhead Stadium a few times now. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
It’s been a busy few weeks for Taylor Swift.

On October 3, her latest record, The Life of a Showgirl, was released and went on to break all the records her releases tend to break. She did a circuit of late-night television appearances and the regular promotions that go along with putting out a new record.

But on Sunday night, Swift was sure to clear her schedule for a trip to Arrowhead Stadium to watch now-fiancé Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions. Swift wasn’t alone in her box, joined by some of her future in-laws and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

It’s not the first time Clark has joined Swift for a game at Arrowhead, as the two enjoyed a playoff game together back in January.

With two invites to Chiefs games under her belt, a wedding invite could be in the mail and heading Clark’s way soon.

Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

