Gracie Hunt’s all-white miniskirt, boots combo has former QB boyfriend smiling
The Kansas City Chiefs got back to their winning ways on Sunday, but Gracie Hunt remained undefeated with her fit game.
The 25-year-old heiress to the team had another fit winner in a season of winners. Last week it was her all-black look that was the only bright spot in the team’s only loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Before heading to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the game, Gracie was previously in Mexico flaunting her flawless abs in a sheer bikini and shorts, and then upstaging Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in a leopard-print crop top on fight night. Gracie then flew in to be with boyfriend Cody Keith who lives in North Carolina where the two snapped a lovebirds photo with a stunning city lights background.
For Sunday’s game at the Carolina Panthers, Gracie went with an all-white look this time for the Chiefs away jerseys in a white-hot miniskirt, top, and boots with a red purse to match the full uniforms.
She posed with Keith with the look that certainly had him smiling.
And with her mom Tavia Hunt.
That’s certainly a winning look.
Keith played college ball as a backup quarterback for the East Carolina Pirates himself. Now, he’s a real estate broker in the Charlotte area.
The couple has been linked together since September of this year. Keith certainly had a winning girlfriend on Sunday both with the Chiefs W and her fit.
