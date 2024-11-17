Gracie Hunt goes all-black in sheer Chiefs top, leather pants for Bills showdown
Gracie Hunt has had an incredible week.
The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress hit up Mexico for a mid-week vacation where she showed a dramatic new hairdo makeover, and her insane abs in a sheer bikini top and shorts.
The former Miss Kansas then hit up the home of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium for the huge Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight where she was far better than the boxing finale with her leopard-print crop top fit.
The 25-year-old daughter of team owner Clark hunt and Tavia Hunt then hopped aboard her private jet to Buffalo, New York, to watch her undefeated 9-0 Chiefs take on the 8-2 Buffalo Bills in a massive AFC game. She certainly stole the thunder away from the big game with her all-black sheer Chiefs top and leather jeans.
Gracie has been busy with her fashion game all season, having launched her own NFL clothing line in the “Wear by Erin Andrews” collection. She’s been seen modeling the fire Chiefs miniskirts fits, as well in crushing in game day looks like her expensive Dolce & Gabbana dress on the sidelines of a Supe Bowl rematch.
Gracie is the older sister to Ava Hunt, 19, and brother Knobel Hunt, 22. Gracie and Ava always seem to compete for best fits.
On Sunday, there was no question who won the day.
