Gracie Hunt stuns at Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight in leopard-print crop top fit
While Jake Paul and Mike Tyson were the main event of Friday night, Gracie Hunt took center stage in the crowd.
The 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs heiress returned from a weekday Mexico trip where she was seen with a dramatic new makeover and wowing in a stunning sheer bikini top with her insane abs.
Hunt hit up the home of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with brother Knobel Hunt to take in all the craziness that was fight night.
RELATED: Shaquille O’Neal rocks ‘Sticky Bandits’ fit for Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight
While Paul won the fight wearing an insane $1 million boxing fit as the most expensive ever, and his girlfriend Jetta Leerdam crushed her skimpy dress, it was Hunt’s fit that was the real winner of the night.
RELATED: Jake Paul, gf Jutta Leerdam share intimate moment after Tyson fight
Gracie looks absolutely stunning and is flaunting that vacation tan.
Gracie is the oldest daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt, with sister Ava Hunt, 19, and brother Knobel, 22.
Gracie will be jetting off to watch the 9-0 Chiefs take on the 8-2 Buffalo Bills on the road in a massive game on Sunday. No doubt she will be crushing another fit, but this fight night one will be hard to top.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fabulous life: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury
Adorable duo: Ciara, son dance GloRilla song for Russell Wilson’s Steelers win
Speaking of…: Ciara’s white-hot fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping fire emojis
Stealth mode: Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ‘College GameDay’
First on fire: ESPN’s Molly Qerim ‘locked in’ leather miniskirt for glaring glam look