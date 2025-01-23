Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava sizzles in miniskirt, ab-revealing top before Chiefs-Bills
Ava Hunt brought a can’t-miss yellow furry fit to the Kansas City Chiefs divisional playoff win over the Houston Texans. What kind of heat will she bring to the AFC Championship Game on Sunday?
While we await to see what kind of look the 19-year-old Chiefs heiress rocks on game day vs. the Buffalo Bills, Ava dropped her best looks for the family’s Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, trip over New Year’s to tide us over. We previously showed Ava from the trip in a side-by-side sun-hot minidress competition with older sister Gracie Hunt.
One look that really stood out was her traditional Mexican embroidered miniskirt and an-revealing top the SMU Mustangs cheerleader rocked. She said, “Let’s go to paradise.”
RELATED: Gracie Hunt flexes ridiculously toned abs in workout selfie before Chiefs-Bills game
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld-Taylor Swift photos together resurface for Bills-Chiefs showdown
Beautiful. Here are more of her full fits from the trip Ava shared.
With college football season over for the Mustangs, the sophomore SMU cheerleader has been seen enjoying fun with her sorority sister with her Pi Beta Phi “Phriday” fits.
Ava still has the Chiefs to cheeer for as the youngest daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt. The team is going for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl win. But, it needs to first get past the Bills to get to the big dance on February 9 in New Orelans, Louisiana.
Win or lose on the field Sunday, fully expect Ava to bring her best fit game to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld never-before-seen photo surfaces before Bills-Ravens game
Bad blood… sugar: Natalia Bryant shows off Taylor Swift-themed birthday cake
On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win
New game: WNBA star Satou Sabally stuns in ‘Unrivaled’ miniskirt-crop top combo
First Lady of Paris: Loreal Sarkisian drips all-black Louis Vuitton fit without hubby Steve