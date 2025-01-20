Hailee Steinfeld-Taylor Swift photos together resurface for Bills-Chiefs showdown
The two biggest stars off the field for Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will no doubt be Hailee Steinfeld and Taylor Swift. While the two WAGs and singers will be pitted against each other in the media, they actually have a history that dates way back.
Steinfeld, who is engaged to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, are obviously two megastars on their own and command an audience. Their fits, their billboards like the Buffalo one for Steinfeld, their every move is always under a microscope.
But they ctually have a history that goes back to 2013. After their paths crossed, Steinfeld was granted an invitation to appear in Swift's 2014 music video for "Bad Blood" where Steinfeld played the character "The Trinity" in the video. The two also posed with each other as well after the Golden Globes the same year.
While they have the history together, they aren’t as close as people think with their busy lives, although Steinfeld had said before she was trying to see Swift’s Eras Tour and called her “amazing though.”
Swift did create a lot of buzz when she “liked” Steinfeld’s engagement news post to Allen back in November of 2024.
More photos of the two together like from this fan began to resurface on Monday, which oddly came from a Steinfeld dog tribute account with rude language.
With the two stars are their men pitted against each other on Sunday, don’t expect any Caitlin Clark-like moments with Swift and Steinfeld. May the best WAG’s team prevail.
