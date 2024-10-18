The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt’s slamming ‘Red Friday’ Chiefs fit will get you to the weekend

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress projects her Friday vibes before a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday.

Matt Ryan

Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.
Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Gracie Hunt is back from the Kansas City Chiefs bye week and is ready for an enormous football weekend.

Hunt, 25, took the team’s time off last week to jet over to Mexico and stripped down to show off her stunning bikini body with some epic photos. She then competed with her sister Ava for best Chiefs fit on social media.

The Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas took to Instagram to show off her Chiefs mood in a post titled “Red Friday.” She captioned it, “That Red Friday feeling ❤️‍🔥,” and dropped her sizzling photos.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt's sister Ava cozies up in ab-fantastic fuzzy pajamas

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram
Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram
Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Gracie recently released her own “Gracie Hunt NFL Women’s Apparel” line from “Wear by Erin Andrews” and this is an example from the collection.

Apparently she’s also a morning person and got up for a 4:48 a.m. workout as well on this Friday.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

RELATED: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava flex iced-out Chiefs Super Bowl rings in candid photo

Gracie is the oldest daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and wife Tavia Shackles. Ava is 19 and brother Knobel is 22.

Lately, Gracie’s been quite busy with work, travel, getting a new boyfriend, and crushing with her fashion game. She even compared her life lately to “Ferris Bueller”.

She will be doing more traveling this weekend as the Chiefs head to Santa Clara for a Super Bowl rematch with the San Francisco 49ers. No doubt Gracie will be there sitting fit-level and rocking something special.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Unusual bffs: Fans in disbelief over Joe Burrow’s VIP guest at Bengals game

Runway runoff: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava compete for most slamming Chiefs fit

Texas WAG royalty: Loreal Sarkisian stuns in ultimate all-white birthday look

Oh no he didn’t: Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out

Mr. Nice Guy: Charissa Thompson reveals NFL star ‘cutie’ who is ‘sweetest’ dude

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion