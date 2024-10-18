Gracie Hunt’s slamming ‘Red Friday’ Chiefs fit will get you to the weekend
Gracie Hunt is back from the Kansas City Chiefs bye week and is ready for an enormous football weekend.
Hunt, 25, took the team’s time off last week to jet over to Mexico and stripped down to show off her stunning bikini body with some epic photos. She then competed with her sister Ava for best Chiefs fit on social media.
The Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas took to Instagram to show off her Chiefs mood in a post titled “Red Friday.” She captioned it, “That Red Friday feeling ❤️🔥,” and dropped her sizzling photos.
Gracie recently released her own “Gracie Hunt NFL Women’s Apparel” line from “Wear by Erin Andrews” and this is an example from the collection.
Apparently she’s also a morning person and got up for a 4:48 a.m. workout as well on this Friday.
Gracie is the oldest daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and wife Tavia Shackles. Ava is 19 and brother Knobel is 22.
Lately, Gracie’s been quite busy with work, travel, getting a new boyfriend, and crushing with her fashion game. She even compared her life lately to “Ferris Bueller”.
She will be doing more traveling this weekend as the Chiefs head to Santa Clara for a Super Bowl rematch with the San Francisco 49ers. No doubt Gracie will be there sitting fit-level and rocking something special.
