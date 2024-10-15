Gracie Hunt slays in white tennis miniskirt, Chiefs ombré shirt
Gracie Hunt is back from her Kansas City Chiefs bye week trip to Mexico, where the team heiress showed off some sizzling bikini photos.
Before heading to vacation, Hunt, 25, who is the oldest daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and wife Tavia Shackles, attended a game with her siblings Ava, 19, and Knobel, 22. There she was seen taking a sizzling side-by-side photo with Ava and flashing some serious bling with Super Bowl rings.
Hunt recently released her own “Gracie Hunt NFL Women’s Apparel” line from “Wear by Erin Andrews” and continues to impress with her looks. The former Miss Kansas dropped her latest fit from her collection.
She wrote on Instagram, “Sometimes the strength within isn't a big fiery flame for all to see. Sometimes it's just a tiny spark, that whispers ever so softly, "keep going, you got this." Remember today that you've got this! 🙌❤️Taking on the day in my Chiefs ombré tee.”
Gracie also held a fashion show last week to showcase her line where Ava wore the most slamming Chiefs fit.
Lately, Gracie’s been quite busy with work, travel, getting a new boyfriend, and crushing with her fashion game. She even compared her life lately to “Ferris Bueller”.
Life can’t get much better right now for Gracie Hunt.
