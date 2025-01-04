Gracie Hunt's sister Ava shares girly pink-themed throwback pic for bestie's birthday
Ava Hunt has love for her besties and love for her hometown.
Today, Ava — who is one of the daughters of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt — took to her Instagram Story to shout out one of her friends on her birthday. In the photo, Ava is seen with one of her best friends, Chloe Polka, hanging out on what appears to be a rooftop patio. The skyline of Dallas — where Ava and Chloe both live attend school at Southern Methodist University — is visible in the background, as Ava and Chloe are in their girly summer fits.
Ava is wearing a flowing pink dress covering up a swimsuit, while Chloe wears a similar pink, green, and white dress over a pink and green bikini.
While the picture appears to be from last summer, Ava has been keeping up her stylish fits over this course of the past year. On Christmas Eve, the 19-year-old SMU cheerleader stepped out at Dallas’ Nuri Steakhouse in a long-sleeved dress and knee-high boots before attending Christmas service.
As she and her sister, Gracie Hunt, have been in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over the past week, the two have been delivering some joint slayage with their fits.
