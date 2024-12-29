Gracie Hunt’s cheerleader sister Ava wows in stunning low-cut dress
Ava Hunt’s college football season as a cheerleader is finished after the SMU Mustangs lost in the College Football Playoff. With the Kansas City Chiefs off, she’s enjoying her time away with another epic fit.
Ava, is the youngest heiress to the Chiefs as the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt, and younger sister to the famous Gracie Hunt. She’s slayed 2024 with her amazing looks like her all-black stunner at a game, and her sorority formal dress winner, and most recently her ab-revealing top with a sheer skirt.
The 19-year-old SMU sophomore also had a big year with her hype cheerleader uniform posts like her trio picture with two others cheerleaders before the ACC Championship.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava slay in all-black fit-off for fancy family dinner night
Before the year comes to an end, Ava dropped another stunner in a low-cut, beautifully colored dress with a friend.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava shares SMU behind-the-scenes cheerleaders action
It looks like she’s in a warm location like her sister Gracie who just posed at a Miami Vice-themed club in a minidress.
Will Ava attend the Chiefs finale at the Denver Broncos next Sunday? If not, she will no doubt be there for the divisional round where the Chiefs have home field advantage as the No. 1 seed with a bye.
