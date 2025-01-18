The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt sizzles in Chiefs red boots, black fur coat for Texans playoff game

The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress brings the fit heat with her to cold Arrowhead Stadium for Saturday’s divisional playoff game.

Kansas City Chiefs team executive Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.
Gracie Hunt made sure to bring the fire to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday for the Kansas City Chiefs divisional playoff game vs. the Houston Texans.

The oldest Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas 2021 has been slaying her gameday looks all season like her Chiefs miniskirt with low-cut top combo, and her sun-hot super expensive yellow minidress, and her Black Friday red and black combo miniskirt and puffy coat.

After taking the holidays to warm up in Mexico in fits like her sizzling white minidress, Gracie was back to playoff form bringing the heat on Saturday to chilly Kansas City. This time she had the red leggings and boots with a black fur coat.

She certainly slayed that look. She even flexed the baller red purse as well.

Here’s another view she shared from the front.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Gracie is the oldest daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt, and sister to Knobel Hunt, 22, and Ava Hunt, 19.

The No.1 seed Chiefs are going for an unprecedented three-peat these playoffs. Win or lose on the field, Gracie certainly got her own win before the game even started on Saturday.

