Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt uses super expensive purse for adorable teacup dog
Gracie Hunt can afford to flaunt expensive fits, and put her cute teacup dog into her luxury purse if she wants to.
The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas has slayed the NFL sideline this year in luxury brands from head to toe like her Dolce & Gabbana sizzling dress for a Super Bowl rematch, and her next-level Louis Vuitton jacket fit for her best look of the season, as well as a game where she flexed this Saint Lauren red purse.
The 25-year-old Hunt even showed up for a holiday girls party with her friends in a “dress code” fail as she was far overdressed for the pajama party.
She also posts a lot with her dog Yeti, who just outshined her in a best hair battle. Yeti is a teacup Pomeranian, and fits into Gracie’s purses like this photo she just posted on Instagram in her $5000+ Louis Vuitton bag.
How adorable. Hey, when you are an heiress and influencer like Gracie, you can afford to get your luxury purses dirty. It’s $5050 to be exact.
Here’s the actual purse for sale on LV’s website. The description reads, “A statement addition to the Coussin line, this new Hobo model strikes the balance of fashionable and functional. Showcasing signature design details from the collection, it is crafted from smooth padded leather embossed with the House’s Monogram and has an iconic chunky chain accented with gold-toned hardware. The large removable textile strap offers multiple wearing options. This versatile piece also includes a removable zipped pouch and is sized to store a laptop.”
It says you can store a laptop, but not a dog. Maybe Gracie has the Louis Vuitton doghouse for Yeti as well with a price tag of $60,000+. Does Yeti get to stay with her if Gracie goes to the LV hotels as well?
Gracie Hunt can certainly afford to do all of the above. Whatever makes her — and Yeti — happy.
