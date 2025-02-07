Josh Allen has sweet Hailee Steinfeld BTS moment you might have missed
It was a night to remember for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld. Allen won the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award, shared a sweet kiss with Steinfeld, gave an epic speech where he sweetly called the actress out, and a close-up of her giant engagement ring went viral.
There was also a behind-the-scenes adorable moment you may have missed, however, between the two.
Steinfeld, 28, and Allen, 28, haven’t been very public with each other during the season besides a PDA moment on Halloween, his epic proposal they shared below, a photo that surfaced after a football game, and a couple’s date night for some cocktails. When they stepped out on the red carpet together with Steinfeld in a matching stunning black dress to Allen’s suit, they finally showed their love to the world.
RELATED: Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld has heartfelt message to Buffalo, Bills fans
In a moment you may have missed for Thursday’s NFL Honors event, Allen was being interviewed but kept his hand on Steinfeld’s back and leaned over to give her a kiss.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld wows in schoolgirl miniskirt fit in ad before Super Bowl 2025
Hailee was so genuinely happy and proud of Allen when he won MVP and you could just see it in her face how smitten she is over them.
While Hailee will be representing the two of them for Super Bowl LIX with her commercial, they can now focus on planning that wedding.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams