Hailee Steinfeld goes topless with dramatic hairdo in daring magazine photos
Josh Allen may be MVP for the Buffalo Bills, but his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld is an MVP herself right now. Her latest photoshoot could be her most bold and best since she’s been with the quarterback.
The actress Steinfeld has been chalking up a ton of wins lately from her black dress and giant ring at the NFL Honors event in New Orleans, Louisiana, with Josh, to her Super Bowl commercial for breast cancer awareness where she slayed a one-shoulder fit, to her new movie Sinners with Michael B. Jorda with some steamy scenes in the trailer, to her new business venture “Angel Margaritas” in the cocktail industry where she showed off an ab-bearing, jaw-dropping denim look in an ad.
After all that, the 28-year-old Steinfeld just graced the cover of Who What Wear and showcased some sizzling looks and fits.
She said in the article, "I'm so excited to continue feeling like I am confidently and unapologetically stepping into my own more and more,” Steinfeld said over a Zoom call. She added, "I feel like I've been given some wonderful opportunities throughout my life to do that, but I've never done it like I'm doing it now. I think that has to do with my age and where I'm at."
She then dropped this incredibly bold, topless long-hair look.
And the several other amazing looks.
Those are simply incredible.
Steinfeld and Allen have been together since 2023 and got engaged in November of 2024.
Chalk up another victory for Steinfeld. She’s crushing it lately just like Allen.
